1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Source during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

