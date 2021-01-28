$19.20 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $19.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $19.40 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $15.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.43 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.08 million, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $72.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCCY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 19,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

