$188.72 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $188.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.88 million and the lowest is $187.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $180.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $862.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.50 million to $875.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.97 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $71.38. 171,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

