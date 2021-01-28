$187.15 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will announce sales of $187.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the highest is $187.64 million. Inphi posted sales of $102.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $682.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.40 million to $683.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $801.09 million, with estimates ranging from $799.52 million to $804.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.92. 866,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

