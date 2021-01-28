$178.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report sales of $178.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $174.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $653.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.20 million to $657.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $690.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.70 million to $710.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

ETH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 3,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,948. The stock has a market cap of $611.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

