160,561 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 160,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 51job by 404.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in 51job by 31.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

51job stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.77.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

