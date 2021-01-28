1,588 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $193.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

In related news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

