15,659 Shares in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $16.67 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

