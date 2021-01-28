$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $15.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $16.14 billion. MetLife posted sales of $18.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $61.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.62 billion to $62.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.17 billion to $67.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of MET opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in MetLife by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

