1,460 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $91.74 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98.

