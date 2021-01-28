$139.28 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce $139.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.80 million and the highest is $139.84 million. Trupanion reported sales of $105.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $498.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.20 million to $499.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.21 million, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $642.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,121.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $291,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,365. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 16.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP stock opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,962.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $125.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.