12,870 Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Purchased by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 420,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,540,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.