$128.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $128.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.84 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $494.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

LNN stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $153.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 372.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

