$128.27 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $128.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.01 million and the highest is $129.90 million. CRA International posted sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $499.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,527. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $61.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

