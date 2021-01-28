1,190 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after buying an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

GNRC stock opened at $248.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $287.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

