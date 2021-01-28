11,535 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

