11,434 Shares in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Bought by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $136,165. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

