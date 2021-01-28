$110.64 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will announce $110.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.39 million and the lowest is $109.90 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $107.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $423.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $424.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $460.86 million, with estimates ranging from $452.61 million to $469.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

