10,753 Shares in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

