10,157 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 814,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

