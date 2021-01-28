$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.