1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $404.0-418.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.47 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.11–0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.