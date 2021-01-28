1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.40

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 6172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,781,086.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 160,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

