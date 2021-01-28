$1.72 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

NYSE:EXP opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

