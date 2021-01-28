$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.57. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.85. 1,398,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,291. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

