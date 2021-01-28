$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXST opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $130.12.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

