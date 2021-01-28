$1.32 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $147.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

