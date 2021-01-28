$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.59. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.69. 71,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.