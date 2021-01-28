$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.56.

TDG stock traded down $25.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.59. The company had a trading volume of 549,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,562. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.12.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

