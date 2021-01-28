$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.52.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.90. 429,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,890. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $319.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

