0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00074148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.00904874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.86 or 0.04378234 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018137 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

