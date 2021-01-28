$0.90 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $279,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.