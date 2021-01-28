$0.85 EPS Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.86. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRA. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after buying an additional 546,910 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. 4,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 284.67 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

