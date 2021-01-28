$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,655.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 155,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 2,300,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,089. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

