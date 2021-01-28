$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $337,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Forrester Research by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 143,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Forrester Research by 939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 133,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 2,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,548. The company has a market cap of $779.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

