$0.31 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.39. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MD. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NYSE:MD opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 44.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 40.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 98,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.