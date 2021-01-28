-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). Embraer posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 99,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Embraer by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 587,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Embraer by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 208,831 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Embraer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 132.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

