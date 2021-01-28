$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 248,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.