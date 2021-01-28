$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 393,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.15. 958,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

