-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $19.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.69. 2,009,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,053. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,590.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 296,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Appian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Appian by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

