$0.15 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

ZEN stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,096.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5,080.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 282,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.