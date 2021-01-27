Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

APTV stock traded down $6.42 on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

