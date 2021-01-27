Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,935,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $348.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average of $292.62. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $404.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.