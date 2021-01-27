Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,817 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.29% of CareDx worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

