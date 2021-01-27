Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $10.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $723.64. 437,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $728.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.