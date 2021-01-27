Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 25,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zuora stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 159,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

