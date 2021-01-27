Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 25,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zuora stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 159,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
