Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.20

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 6499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Insiders sold 380,644 shares of company stock worth $15,316,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Zumiez by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zumiez by 109.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

