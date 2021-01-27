Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work Sells 3,644 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $165,255.40.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $755,571.46.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

