ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,236 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 428,320 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 219,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 97,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,807. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. ZTO Express has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

