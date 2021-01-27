Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $436.54.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.26 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,526 shares of company stock worth $97,607,863 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after acquiring an additional 357,887 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.